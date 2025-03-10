The stock market experienced a turbulent day, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices hitting six-month lows amidst growing fears of a potential recession. The Nasdaq 100 saw the steepest declines, led by tech companies such as Tesla and Palantir. This downturn was fueled by concerns over the U.S. economy, with President Donald Trump referring to the current economic situation as a “period of transition.”

For the day, Nasdaq fell over 700 points or 4% to 17,468.32, while the S&P 500 slipped nearly 2.7% to 5,614.56, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped about 2.1% to 41,911.71 for the day.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

NVIDIA shares fell by 5.07% to close at $106.98, with an intraday high and low of $111.85 and $105.46, respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $153.13 and $75.61. As part of the Magnificent Seven, NVIDIA’s performance reflects the overall downturn in tech stocks.

Meta Platforms Inc. META

Meta Platforms’ shares dropped by 4.42% to close at $597.99. The stock hit an intraday high of $610.11 and a low of $586.87. The 52-week high and low are $740.89 and $414.5 respectively. Despite the underperformance of the Magnificent 7, Meta Platforms has been an investor favorite due to being less leveraged.

Oracle Corporation ORCL

Oracle shares declined by 4.11% to close at $148.79. The intraday high and low were $152.52 and $146.8, with a 52-week high and low of $198.31 and $111.18. Despite the stock’s recent stumble, Oracle has seen a 29.73% increase over the past year. The company reported third-quarter earnings on Monday with revenue at $14.13 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion.

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR

Palantir’s shares plummeted by 10.05% to close at $76.38. The stock hit an intraday high of $82.69 and a low of $74.57. The 52-week high and low are $82.69 and $15.67, respectively. Palantir shares were sharply lower in Monday’s meltdown. The company recently partnered with Voyager Technologies to create AI-driven solutions for Space Domain Awareness.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares fell by 15.43% to close at $222.15. The intraday high and low were $253.37 and $220, with a 52-week high and low of $488.54 and $138.8. Amidst rising competition and declining demand, Tesla’s stock has been under pressure.

Image via Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: