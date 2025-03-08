Tesla Stock Crashes About 40% Since Trump Took Office, Brand Takes A Hit, And Musk Faces Criticism: Analyst Says Dark Times For Bulls But Not Enough To Head For The Hills

Despite Tesla Inc. TSLA stock plunging nearly 40% since President Donald Trump took office in January, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives remains bullish, calling the selloff a "generational opportunity" and predicting that EV giant's stock could double within 12 months.

What Happened: Tesla shares have suffered a historic seven-week losing streak, shedding $500 billion in market cap. The company's brand value has also fallen 26%, ranking 36th globally, down from 18th place in 2024, according to Brand Finance.

Despite the grim outlook, Ives sees Tesla's long-term potential, reiterating his $550 price target and maintaining an "Outperform" rating on the stock.

"It is a dark time right now for Tesla bulls, but to me, it is not the time to head for the hills. This is actually a time to double down," Ives said in an interview with CNBC.

The analyst believes Tesla's autonomous technology and Optimus humanoid robot will account for 90% of the company's valuation, stating, "Autonomous itself is worth more value than all of Tesla today."

While acknowledging brand concerns and Elon Musk's political ties, Ives downplayed their impact, estimating that less than 5% of Tesla's sales are at risk due to shifting customer sentiment.

Why It's Important: Tesla has been facing increased scrutiny, including protests at showrooms and vandalism at charging stations. Moreover, potential Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico could disrupt Tesla's supply chain, as 20-25% of its parts come from Mexico.

Still, Ives remains confident, citing upcoming innovations like a sub-$35,000 Tesla model and the launch of unsupervised Full Self-Driving in Austin this June.

Price Action: Tesla shares have dropped 30.75% year-to-date, ending Friday at $262.67 — well below the average analyst price target of $329.26, according to Benzinga Pro data.

