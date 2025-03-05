AeroVironment Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Box, CrowdStrike And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 200 points on Wednesday.

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV shares fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY25 guidance below estimates.

AeroVironment reported third-quarter revenue of $167.6 million, missing estimates of $196.37 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 63 cents per share.

AeroVironment shares dipped 19.1% to $114.77 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Telecom Argentina S.A. TEO fell 7.9% to $10.20 in pre-market trading.

Box, Inc . BOX shares tumbled 7.8% to $30.86 in pre-market trading following weak first-quarter guidance.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc . CRWD shares fell 7.6% to $360.50 in pre-market trading. CrowdStrike posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. The company said it expects first-quarter revenue to be between $1.1 billion and $1.106 billion versus estimates of $1.106 billion. The company anticipates first-quarter adjusted earnings of 64 cents to 66 cents per share versus estimates of 95 cents per share.

Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL dipped 7.2% to $9.35 in pre-market trading. CMB.TECH bought Hemen stake in Golden Ocean.

The Bancorp, Inc . TBBK fell 4.8% to $51.00 in today's pre-market trading.

. fell 4.8% to $51.00 in today's pre-market trading. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc CNTA shares dipped 4.5% to $15.60 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Tuesday.

