Foot Locker, CrowdStrike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc . FL to report quarterly earnings at 72 cents per share on revenue of $2.32 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Foot Locker shares gained 2.2% to $17.75 in the pre-market trading session.

. to report quarterly earnings at 72 cents per share on revenue of $2.32 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Foot Locker shares gained 2.2% to $17.75 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting The Campbell’s Company CPB to post quarterly earnings at 72 cents per share on revenue of $2.74 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Campbell’s shares rose 0.6% to $40.55 in the pre-market trading session.

to post quarterly earnings at 72 cents per share on revenue of $2.74 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Campbell’s shares rose 0.6% to $40.55 in the pre-market trading session. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. The company said it expects first-quarter revenue to be between $1.1 billion and $1.106 billion versus estimates of $1.106 billion. The company anticipates first-quarter adjusted earnings of 64 cents to 66 cents per share versus estimates of 95 cents per share. CrowdStrike shares dipped 8% to $358.85 in the pre-market trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Before the markets open, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.52 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch shares gained 1.5% to $97.50 in pre-market trading.

is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.52 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch shares gained 1.5% to $97.50 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL to post quarterly earnings at 59 cents per share on revenue of $1.80 billion after the closing bell. Marvell shares gained 2.7% to $90.67 in the pre-market trading session.

Check This Out: