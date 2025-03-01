Trump Says Ukraine's Zelensky Is 'Not Ready For Peace' After Oval Office Spat: 'He Disrespected The United States Of America'

President Donald Trump voiced his discontent with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy following their meeting at the White House. The interaction has sparked a series of reactions from global leaders and highlighted ongoing tensions.

What Happened: Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Zelenskyy after their White House meeting, stating that the conversation revealed insights that could only be understood through direct dialogue.

"Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It's amazing what comes out through emotion," he said.

He added that the interaction showed that Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if the United States is involved, as he perceives U.S. involvement as a significant advantage in negotiations.

Trump emphasized his preference for peace over any advantage, suggesting that Zelenskyy disrespected the U.S. during their meeting in the Oval Office.

"He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace."

Why It Matters: The meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy has drawn significant attention, especially given the backdrop of ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

During the meeting, Trump accused Zelenskyy of not showing gratitude and warned that his actions could potentially lead to World War III. This confrontation has intensified concerns about the conflict.

European leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, have rallied behind Zelenskyy, emphasizing their unwavering support and stating that he is “never alone” in this struggle.

This support comes amid a failed agreement over rare minerals that was intended as repayment for military aid.

Despite the public spat, Zelenskyy remains optimistic about mending ties with Trump. He highlighted the longstanding relationship between the U.S. and Ukraine, expressing gratitude to the American public for their support.

Vice President JD Vance also attended the meeting, which escalated into a heated argument as Trump asserted that peace talks between Ukraine and Russia were close to resolution.

