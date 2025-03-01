European Leaders Rally Behind Zelenskyy Amid Trump Dispute: 'Free World Need A New Leader'

European leaders have thrown their support behind Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a contentious meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. The confrontation has intensified concerns regarding the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

What Happened: During a meeting in the Oval Office, Trump criticized Zelenskyy for not expressing gratitude and accused him of being unprepared for peace. Trump further alleged that Zelensky’s actions could potentially lead to World War III.

In response, European Union leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, reassured Zelenskyy of their unwavering support. They emphasized that he is “never alone” in this struggle.

"Dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X in a post addressed to Zelensky.

Dear @ZelenskyyUa, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) February 28, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's likely next chancellor Friedrich Merz also voiced their backing for Ukraine.

There is an aggressor: Russia.



There is a victim: Ukraine.



We were right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago—and to keep doing so.



By "we," I mean the Americans, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese, and many others.



Thank you to… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 28, 2025

Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised Trump for his stance on peace, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for an urgent summit to address the Ukraine crisis.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other allies echoed their support for Ukraine, highlighting the importance of sovereignty and security.

Why It Matters: The meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy was initially intended to finalize a deal over critical minerals.

However, the discussions quickly escalated, with Trump accusing Zelenskyy of “gambling with World War III.”

This tension follows a series of negotiations that lacked long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, despite the country’s mineral wealth being a significant point of interest for the U.S.

The dispute underscores the fragile nature of international diplomacy, especially when intertwined with economic interests and geopolitical tensions. As European leaders rally behind Zelensky, the situation highlights the complex dynamics at play in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the broader implications for global peace and security.

