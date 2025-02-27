Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Integral Ad Science Price Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. IAS will release its financial results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 25 cents per share, up from 16 cents per share in the year-ago period. Integral Ad Science projects quarterly revenue of $148.83 million, compared to $134.29 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 3, Integral Ad Science announced the departure of Tania Secor as Chief Financial Officer and the appointment of Jill Putman as Interim CFO.

Integral Ad Science shares fell 2% to close at $9.65 on Thursday.

Scotiabank analyst Nat Schindler initiated coverage on the stock with a Sector Perform rating and a price target of $10 on Dec. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Hold rating on Nov. 14, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $20 to $18 on Nov. 13, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $18 to $16 on Nov. 13, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $12 to $13 on Aug. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Considering buying IAS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

