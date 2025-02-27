Michael Saylor Presents 'Digital Assets Framework' To House Committe, Pitches For US Supremancy In Bitcoin, Crypto

Strategy Inc. MSTR co-founder Michael Saylor said Thursday that he met House Financial Services Committee Chair Rep. French Hill (R-AR) and discussed plans to make the U.S. the global leader in Bitcoin BTC/USD.
What happened: In an X post, Saylor revealed he interacted with committee members on Tuesday. The discussion centered around digital assets and the potential for the U.S. to become a global leader in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency.
Saylor said he also presented his ‘Digital Assets Framework’ during the meeting, a strategy aimed at integrating digital assets into the U.S. economy.
Saylor's comments were in response to an earlier post by committee member Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.), who revealed having an "informative" discussion with Saylor about Bitcoin's value and the need for a digital assets framework.
Why It Matters: Saylor proposed the ‘Digital Assets Framework’ to the SEC Crypto Task Force—a dedicated unit aiming to develop a clear and comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies in the U.S.
Saylor, a well-known Bitcoin bull who has guided his firm Strategy toward a Bitcoin-oriented approach, has grown increasingly close to the Donald Trump administration. He met the entire cabinet at a so-called “Crypto Ball” last month.
Strategy has spearheaded Bitcoin's corporate adoption, accumulating a stockpile of 499,096 BTC, worth over $40 billion, according to bitcointreasuries.net. However, critics like Peter Schiff have pointed out the decline in the company's stock amid the ongoing cryptocurrency meltdown.
Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $81,883.63, down 3.70% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Shares of MicroStrategy were up 1.22% in after-hours trading, after closing 8.82% lower at $240.05 during Thursday's trading session. Year-to-date, the stock has plunged over 17%.
