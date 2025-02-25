Shutterstock's Q4 Revenue And EPS Lag Expectations, Subscribers Drop

Zinger Key Points
- Shutterstock's Q4 sales and adjusted EPS both fall below estimates.
- Subscriber revenue dropped 11.2%, while content offerings saw a 20% increase.
Stock photography, footage, and music provider Shutterstock Inc. SSTK shares are trading lower on Tuesday after worse-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.
The company reported fourth-quarter FY24 sales growth of 15.1% year-on-year to $250.03 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $254.94 million.
Revenue from Content product offerings rose 20%, representing 85% of total revenue in the fourth quarter.
Adjusted EPS of $0.67 missed the analyst consensus of $0.90. Adjusted EBITDA increased 27.6% Y/Y to $59.1 million.
The average revenue per customer increased 9.2% to $450, and the number of subscribers at the end of the quarter dropped 12.2% to 459,000.
Subscriber revenue decreased 11.2% to $75.7 million. Paid downloads totaled 33 million, down from 35.4 million last year. The operating margin was 5.3%, and operating income for the quarter jumped to $13.1 million from $2.1 million last year.
The company held $111.3 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2024. Operating cash flow for the quarter totaled $7.9 million.
On January 27, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.33 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on March 20, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 6.
Price Action: SSTK shares are trading lower by 4.08% at $23.51 at the last check Tuesday.
