Trump's Approval Rating Drops, Mineral Rights Deal With Ukraine, Top US General's Dismissal, And More: This Week In Politics

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride in the world of politics, with President Donald Trump at the center of several significant developments. From a decline in approval ratings to potential multi-billion dollar deals, the Trump administration has been making headlines left, right, and center. Here’s a quick round-up of the top stories.

Trump’s Approval Rating Takes a Dip

According to a recent Emerson College poll, President Trump’s approval rating has seen a decline in February. The poll reveals that 48% of nationally registered voters approve of Trump’s performance, while 42% disapprove. The remaining 10% remain neutral. This comes in the wake of several of Trump’s decisions and announcements, including a push for tariffs on countries like Canada, Mexico, and China.

Trump Administration Eyes Mineral Rights Deal with Ukraine

In a move that could potentially bring $500 billion to the U.S., President Trump is reportedly inching closer to securing a deal for substantial mineral rights in Ukraine. The President expressed optimism about finalizing the agreement amid escalating tensions between the two nations.

Trump Dismisses Top US General, Nominates Retired Officer

In a significant shift in military leadership, President Trump has removed Air Force General C.Q. Brown from his role as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Trump announced his intention to nominate former Lieutenant General Dan "Razin" Caine as Brown's successor, marking the first time a retired officer has been nominated for this prestigious position.

Trump’s Federal Workforce Downsizing Plan Gets Green Light

A federal judge has rejected an appeal by several government employee unions to halt the Trump administration's plans to significantly downsize the federal workforce. This marks another victory for Trump's Justice Department, which is currently defending against numerous lawsuits challenging various executive actions of the president.

Trump's Goal Is To ‘Abolish’ IRS, Says Newly Confirmed Commerce Secretary

Howard Lutnick, the newly confirmed Commerce Secretary under President Trump‘s administration, has reiterated the President's proposal for the abolition of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Lutnick stated that Trump’s goal is to “let all the outsiders pay.”

