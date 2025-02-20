Thursday’s trading session saw the U.S. stock market trend lower, with the Dow Jones index falling by 1% to 44,176.65. The NASDAQ and the S&P 500 indices also fell, dropping by almost 0.5% and 0.4% respectively to end the day at 19,962.36 and 6,117.52.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA

Alibaba’s stock traded higher after reporting an 8% year-on-year growth in fiscal third-quarter revenue to $38.38 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate. The stock closed up 8.09% at $135.97, with an intraday high of $144.51 and a low of $131.41. The 52-week high and low are $144.51 and $68.36 respectively. The company’s fiscal third-quarter report also revealed an adjusted net income rise of 7% year-over-year to $7 billion.

Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN

Rivian’s stock dipped 2.30% to close at $13.61, after hitting an intraday high of $14.05 and a low of $13.28. The 52-week high and low are $18.86 and $8.26 respectively. The electric vehicle manufacturer reported its fourth-quarter financial results after the market closed on Thursday with revenue coming in at $1.73 billion, which beat a Street consensus of $1.4 billion. Rivian projects an adjusted EBITDA loss between $1.9 billion and $1.7 billion for fiscal 2025 and anticipates a “modest gross profit” for the year.

Nu Holdings Ltd NU

Nu Holdings’ stock fell 1.04% to close at $13.34, with an intraday high of $13.67 and a low of $13.30. The 52-week high and low are $16.15 and $9.67 respectively. The company’s fourth-quarter financial results revealed a 22% year-over-year increase in total global customers. The revenue of $2.99 billion in the quarter missed analyst estimates of $3.29 billion.

Walmart Inc. WMT

Walmart’s shares plunged 6.53% to close at $97.21, after hitting an intraday high of $100.12 and a low of $96.68. The 52-week high and low are $105.30 and $57.60 respectively. Despite reporting a 4.1% year-on-year growth in fourth-quarter FY25 sales, the company’s soft FY26 outlook disappointed the street.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock fell 1.71% to close at $354.40, with an intraday high of $362.30 and a low of $348. The 52-week high and low are $488.54 and $138.80 respectively. The company’s executive Lars Moravy attributed the delay in getting the safety rating on the Cybertruck to the schedule set by the U.S. auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, as per a post on X.

