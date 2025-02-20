AI-Powered Pet Wellness: Tuya Smart Integrates DeepSeek's Advanced Models

Shares of global cloud platform provider Tuya Smart Inc. TUYA are trading higher in premarket on Thursday.

The company said it is integrating its AIoT platform with AI models such as DeepSeek.

The development merges natural language processing with multimodal scene recognition, advancing smart devices from simple functionalities to “active intelligence.”

Tuya’s initiatives are expected to drive the transition toward more sophisticated AI applications, unlocking commercial potential in sectors like energy, pet care, and emotional support.

As the AI technology race intensifies, Tuya’s partnership with DeepSeek seeks to drive major progress in the pet care industry, representing a move towards enhancing AI-powered pet wellness and developing more efficient, interactive solutions for pet owners.

The global pet market is experiencing swift growth, with projections suggesting revenues will surpass $500 billion by 2030.

Despite this, the smart pet product market has struggled with many devices offering limited features. Through the integration of Tuya’s AIoT platform with DeepSeek’s AI technology, pet care devices will move beyond basic monitoring, evolving into interconnected ecosystems offering seamless experience for pet owners.

Tuya’s partnership with DeepSeek will usher in a new phase of advanced pet care, where smart devices can “comprehend” the needs of pets and offer personalized care.

For instance, if a pet’s health displays abnormal patterns, like an increase in breathing, the AI system can instantly adjust the environment or identify potential health issues.

This approach represents a major advancement in pet wellness, transforming passive devices into active, proactive solutions for ensuring each pet’s health.

Looking ahead, Tuya and DeepSeek envision ideas like a brainwave-reading collar, a pet dream projector, and an AI-based gene feeder that could change pet care, offering more intelligent and customized experiences.

Price Action: TUYA shares are trading higher by 6.57% at $3.261 in premarket at the last check Thursday.

Image via Shutterstock.