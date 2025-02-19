AXIL Strikes Multi-Year Deal For Monster Jam-Branded Hearing Protection Products

Zinger Key Points
AXIL Brands, Inc. AXIL has signed a multi-year licensing deal with Feld Entertainment and Monster Jam to launch a Monster Jam-branded hearing protection line.
AXIL will develop and distribute Monster Jam-branded hearing protection products, including earbuds, earmuffs, hearing devices, and earplugs for adults and youth across U.S. retail and online markets.
The products, which feature AXIL’s signature sound quality and hearing protection, will launch in spring 2025 and cater to fans of all ages.
“This new collaboration with Feld Entertainment for Monster Jam-branded hearing protection products reflects our commitment to superior hearing safety, while simultaneously capturing the energy and excitement of motorsports,” stated AXIL CEO Jeff Toghraie.
Monster Jam delivers thrilling, unscripted competition on expertly designed dirt tracks. Beyond 350 live events annually, the brand extends into homes with products, content, and merchandise for year-round excitement.
Price Action: AXIL shares are trading lower by 4.11% at $9.57 at the last check Wednesday.
