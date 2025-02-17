Bitcoin Was Muted, Dogecoin Spiked, But The Icing On The 'Cake' Last Week Was A 62% Rally In This Token

The cryptocurrency market was influenced by Bitcoin's BTC/USD stagnation last week, although certain coins staged remarkable gains.
What happened: CAKE, the token of the decentralized exchange PancakeSwap, topped the gainers’ list, returning a massive 62% to its holders in the last week.
The BNB Chain BNB/USD-based coin's growth was catalyzed by a sharp jump in trading volumes on PancakeSwap, worth over $27 billion over the last week, according to DeFiLlama.
S, the native token of the high-speed blockchain platform Sonic, was the second-most successful coin, surging 33% over the week. Proof-of-work cryptocurrency Kaspa rallied over 25% to bag the third spot.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price
|PancakeSwap CAKE/USD
|+62.70%
|$2.74
|Sonic (S)
|+33.56%
|$0.5462
|Kaspa KAS/USD
|+25.98%
|$0.1099
Blue-chip coins like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD remained rangebound, gaining 0.98% and 0.81%, respectively.
XRP XRP/USD clocked double-digit gains of 11.55%, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD grew 6.17%, following the SEC's acknowledgment of their respective Grayscale ETF applications.
Other meme coins like Shiba Inu SHIB/USD traded flat, while President Donald Trump's Official Trump TRUMP/USD token lifted over 14%.
Overall, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization rose marginally by 0.9% over the week to $3.19 trillion.
Photo Courtesy: Akif CUBUK on Shutterstock.com
