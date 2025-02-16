Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip As Investors Seek Volatility Over A Dull Weekend: Analyst Thinks 'Blindly' Longing The BTC Range Lows May Not Be A Good Idea

Leading cryptocurrencies slid on Sunday, as the market endured dwindling volume and volatility.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 7:30 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-1.34%
|$96,387.98
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-1.23%
|$2,669.97
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-2.39%
|$0.2661
What Happened: Bitcoin consolidated between $96,000 and $97,650, extending the sideways market trajectory since recovering from the ‘Black Sunday' crash. Ethereum dipped below $2,700, falling to an intraday low of $2,655.30.
The two blue-chip assets witnessed a decline in 24-hour trading volumes, suggesting weak demand.
Cryptocurrency liquidations rose above $109 million in the last 24 hours, with long liquidations amounting to $78 million.
Over $300 million in short positions risked liquidation if Bitcoin rises to $100,000.
About 52% of Bitcoin derivatives traders were positioned short, according to the Long/Short Ratio, implying a further decline in prices.
Market sentiment remained "Neutral," according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, indicating no clear dominance of either bullish or bearish forces.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 7:30 p.m. ET)
|PancakeSwap (CAKE)
|+4.90%
|$2.82
|Hyperliquid (HYPE)
|+4.02%
|$26.88
|Sonic (S)
|+3.38%
|$0.5328
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.2 trillion, contracting 1.16% in the last 24 hours.
Stock futures were largely unchanged on Sunday evening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures traded on the flatline at 7:39 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.03%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.04%.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed for trading Monday in observance of the Presidents Day holiday, also known as Washington’s Birthday.
See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners
Analyst Notes: Cryptocurrency analyst CrypNuevo, who has a large following, forecasted a “nice” trading week and pointed out important levels of interest on Bitcoin’s chart.
"I do think that the upside liquidations will likely get hit fairly soon ($99,200) but would love to re-enter at the lower liquidations ($93,300) first.
The analyst also cautioned against longing the range lows "blindly" as he projected Bitcoin to dip further to $88,000 if it touched range lows of $91,000.
Influential cryptocurrency expert and trader Ali Martinez warned that if Ethereum failed to hold $2,570, the next "key" support level was at $2,200.
Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.