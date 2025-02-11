AMD Expands AI Research With CEA Partnership, Aiming for Energy-Efficient Computing

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD inked a Letter of Intent with France's Commissariat à l’énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives (CEA) to collaborate on advanced AI computing technologies.

The partnership aims to develop energy-efficient systems for high-performance AI workloads across sectors such as energy and medicine.

As part of this initiative, AMD and CEA will collaborate to advance next-generation AI computing infrastructure.

Ralph Wittig, Corporate Fellow and head of research, AMD said, “Through this collaboration with CEA and leading French engineers, we aim to bring cutting-edge AI research closer to real-world applications by advancing system architectures that meet the demands of tomorrow’s AI workloads, while growing the joint research and development opportunities between the U.S. and France.”

Julie Galland, Director of the Technological Research division at CEA, stated, ”Our collaboration with AMD represents a significant step toward fostering international cooperation in high-performance computing, bringing together world-class expertise to address the growing demands of AI workloads.”

“By combining CEA’s research leadership with AMD’s cutting-edge technology, we aim to develop breakthrough solutions that will shape the future of AI computing in Europe and beyond.”

Last week, AMD reported fourth-quarter revenue of $7.66 billion, beating analyst estimates of $7.53 billion, and adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.08 per share.

Price Action: AMD shares are down 1.18% at $111.78 at the last check Tuesday.

