Nancy Pelosi Says 'Extreme MAGA Republicans' Have Revealed Their 'Tax Scam' To Plunder Medicaid For Giving Tax Cuts To Billionaires

Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House, took to X on Monday to express her disapproval of the MAGA Republicans’ “tax scheme,” which she claims is designed to plunder Medicaid for the benefit of billionaires.

What Happened: Pelosi said, “Extreme MAGA Republicans revealed their tax scam to raid Medicaid to give more tax cuts to billionaires. But we can stop them! We’ve done it before — we saved Social Security in 2006, the Affordable Care Act in 2018 and we’ll stop them now to save the ACA, Medicare and Medicaid.”

Extreme MAGA Republicans revealed their tax scam to raid Medicaid to give more tax cuts to billionaires. But we can stop them! We've done it before — we saved Social Security in 2006, the Affordable Care Act in 2018 and we'll stop them now to save the ACA, Medicare and Medicaid. pic.twitter.com/J0ejQIxeUB — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) February 10, 2025

Pelosi said that Republicans did “something today in the Congress that is unbearable for people on Medicare and Medicaid.” The Speaker Emerita referred to cuts made in Congress to Medicaid which she claimed would fuel tax cuts for billionaires. She said that the way to stop these efforts were with “outside mobilization.”

The Trump administration’s agenda has been stalled in Congress over the weekend as GOP hardliners want the party leaders to make deeper cuts to Medicaid, reported CNN. Ultra-conservatives and swing-district members are increasingly at odds over Medicaid cuts.

Why It Matters: Pelosi had earlier called Medicaid a “pillar of health, security and justice” for tens of millions and claimed that Republicans were plotting to end it as it existed in its current form. She vowed to stop them.

Medicaid saves lives as a pillar of health, security and justice for tens of millions of Americans.



While Republicans plot to end Medicaid as we know it, Democrats are fighting back.



And with the American people on our side, we will stop them. pic.twitter.com/U0OblYzyE3 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 6, 2025

Medicaid, a program that serves 79 million low-income or disabled Americans, has been a major target for cuts under the Trump administration. The proposed cuts could mean fewer options and higher healthcare costs for many families. GOP wants to roll back the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which added 20 million people to the program over the past 11 years.

Earlier, the White House ordered a temporary freeze on all federal grants and loans, putting $3 trillion in funding under scrutiny. Soon after the Medicaid website became non-functional, but later the White House blamed the non-functioning website on an “outage.” The Trump Administration said that no payments had been affected.

The Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency has meanwhile secured access to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services this month. Musk claimed that “big money fraud” was taking place at the CMS. DOGE has the mandate to cut at least $1 trillion in federal spending, while the CMS spent over $1.5 trillion in 2024 and has come under attack in the past for fraudulent and wasteful spending.

