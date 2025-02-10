Medpace Stock Falls On Q4 Earnings: The Details

Zinger Key Points
- Medpace beats analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter.
- Medpace expects full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $2.11 billion to $2.21 billion.
Medpace Holdings Inc MEDP reported fourth-quarter financial results after the market close on Monday. Here’s a rundown of the report.
- Q4 Revenue: $536.6 million, versus estimates of $534.78 million
- Q4 EPS: $3.67, versus estimates of $2.96
Total revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. New business awards totaled $529.7 million in the quarter, down 13.8% year-over-year. The company ended the period with a backlog of approximately $2.9 billion, up 3.2% year-over-year.
Medpace generated $190.7 million in cash flow from operations during the quarter. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $669.4 million as of Dec. 31.
Medpace said it repurchased $174.2 million of its common stock during the quarter. The company had $134.6 million remaining under its buyback at quarter’s end. Additionally, Medpace’s board approved an increase of $600 million to the company’s buyback program on Feb. 6.
Outlook: Medpace expects full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $2.11 billion to $2.21 billion. The company sees full-year earnings in the range of $11.93 per share to $12.69 per share.
Medpace executives will further discuss the quarter on a call with investors and analysts at 9 a.m. ET Tuesday morning.
MEDP Price Action: At publication time Monday, Medpace shares were down 8.33% at $324.97 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.
