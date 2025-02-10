Donald Trump's Expected Tariffs On Aluminum, Steel Imports May Impact Domestic Companies: Here's A List Of Metal ETFs That Could Be Affected

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he will impose new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, adding to existing duties, in a further escalation of his trade policy. While this could impact domestic steel and aluminum companies, investors can consider the following list of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to trade following the development.

What Happened: On his way to the NFL Super Bowl in New Orleans, Trump spoke to reporters on Air Force One, and said he would reveal the new tariffs on Monday, followed by reciprocal tariffs on Tuesday or Wednesday, matching the rates imposed by other countries.

Tariffs impact domestic companies by influencing costs, competitiveness, and supply chains

According to a report by the First National Bank of Omaha and the think tank Council on Foreign Relations, the negative effects of tariffs include increased input costs, reduced competitiveness, disruption in supply chains, retaliation, diversion in investment, and reduced consumer spending. On the positive side, tariffs may temporarily protect domestic industries and generate government revenue.

Investors should look out for the following metal ETFs as Trump is likely to impose tariffs on imports.

Fund Name AUM Expense Ratio Six Month Returns VanEck Steel ETF SLX $75.23 million 0.56% -4.88% Invesco DB Base Metals Fund DBB $112.4 million 0.79% 2.39% iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF IYM $534.51 million 0.39% -0.68% SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF XME $1623.5 million 0.35% 5.00%

Iron ore, a key ingredient in steelmaking, saw its prices rise 0.71% in Singapore around 3:43 p.m. local time, while aluminum futures on the Comex gained 0.49%.

See Also: Trump To Announce 25% Steel And Aluminum Tariffs — Economist Warns President Is ‘Making US Manufacturing Globally Uncompetitive’

Why It Matters: Although Trump initially paused tariffs on Canada and Mexico, he has renewed threats by specifically targeting metals in his media interactions on Sunday.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute’s January data, the U.S. gets most of its imported steel from Canada, Brazil, and Mexico, followed by South Korea and Vietnam.

“Canadian steel and aluminum support key industries in the U.S., from defence, shipbuilding, and auto,” said the Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Francois-Philippe Champagne, in an X post.

Let's all be clear.



Canadian steel and aluminum support key industries in the U.S. from defence, shipbuilding and auto.



This is making North America more competitive and secure.



We will continue to stand up for Canada, our workers, and our industries. pic.twitter.com/NBFeU6Y8zN — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) February 10, 2025

Citing the risks of these metal tariffs, Joseph Brusuelas, the principal and chief economist at RSM US said that other countries could follow to protect their economies, and a much larger trade war could ensue after these impositions by Trump.

US-China Trade War: With Trump set to announce 25% tariffs on aluminum & steel imports and the Chinese imposing $14 billion on trade taxes on U.S. good it is likely that a series of tit-for-tat retaliation has begun.



A look at relative yield differentials between the US and… pic.twitter.com/ACWRKgzlmg — Joseph Brusuelas (@joebrusuelas) February 9, 2025

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock