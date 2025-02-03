U.S. stock markets experienced a downturn today, with the Dow Jones index dropping approximately 120 points to 44,421.91. The NASDAQ fell 1.2% to 19,391.96, while the S&P 500 dropped by 0.8% to 5,994.57.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies saw a modest increase of 1.52%, closing at $83.74. The stock reached an intraday high of $84.25 and a low of $78.47, with a 52-week high of $84.25 and a low of $15.67. Palantir surged 22.75% after hours to $102.79, surpassing Jim Cramer's $100 prediction, with him reaffirming his confidence in the stock. Wedbush's Dan Ives called the earnings a "massive AIP growth" moment, likening Palantir to "the next Oracle" with trillion-dollar potential in the AI revolution. On Monday, Palantir reported fourth-quarter revenue of $827.5 million beating the consensus estimate of $775.91 million.

NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA’s stock fell by 2.84%, closing at $116.66. It hit a high of $118.57 and a low of $113.01 during the day, with a 52-week range between $153.13 and $66.25. The decline follows the imposition of tariffs on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada, impacting tech stocks.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

PayPal’s stock rose by 1.05%, closing at $89.51. The stock’s intraday high was $89.71, with a low of $86.00, and a 52-week range of $93.64 to $55.77. Investors are keenly awaiting the company’s fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, with expectations set for $1.12 EPS and $8.26 billion in revenue.

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco’s shares increased by 2.65%, closing at $1005.83. The stock hit an intraday high of $1009.61 and a low of $968.94, with a 52-week high of $1009.61 and a low of $697.27. Analysts have shown a mix of opinions, with recent ratings reflecting varied sentiments on the stock’s future. They raised the 12-month price target to an average of $1,041.75, up 7.35% from $970.38, with estimates ranging from $900 to $1,175.

Tesla, Inc.

Tesla’s stock dropped by 5.17%, closing at $383.68. The stock’s high for the day was $389.17, with a low of $374.36, and a 52-week range of $488.54 to $138.80. The decline follows the announcement of new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, affecting the company’s shares.

