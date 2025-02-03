This FedEx Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper downgraded the rating for Danaher Corporation DHR from Outperform to Market Perform. Danaher shares closed at $222.74 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Loop Capital analyst Rick Paterson downgraded FedEx Corporation FDX from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $365 to $283. FedEx shares closed at $264.87 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Baird analyst Shrenik Kothari downgraded CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD from Outperform to Neutral but raised the price target from $390 to $430. CrowdStrike shares closed at $398.07 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery downgraded the rating for Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $245 to $200. Constellation Brands shares closed at $180.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba downgraded United States Steel Corporation X from Overweight to Equal-Weight and maintained the price target of $39. United States Steel shares closed at $36.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

