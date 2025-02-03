Tyson Foods, Clorox And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Tyson Foods Inc. TSN to report quarterly earnings at 88 cents per share on revenue of $13.44 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tyson Foods shares gained 0.2% to $56.60 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Clorox Co. CLX to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Clorox shares slipped 0.2% to $158.36 in after-hours trading.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. TBNK reported a net loss of $1.72 million, or 20 cents per share, for the fourth quarter. Territorial Bancorp shares fell 0.9% to $9.03 in the after-hours trading session.

After the closing bell, Fabrinet FN is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $814.33 million. Fabrinet shares slipped 0.1% to $216.13 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI to post quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion after the closing bell. NXP Semiconductors shares fell 0.1% to $208.43 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock