This Occidental Petroleum Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird analyst Benjamin Hartford downgraded the rating for United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $160 to $130. UPS shares closed at $114.90 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY from Neutral to Sell and slashed the price target from $54 to $45. Occidental Petroleum shares closed at $48.92 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery downgraded the rating for The Hershey Company HSY from Neutral to Underweight and cut the price target from $153 to $120. Hershey shares closed at $152.14 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Jessica Reif Cohen downgraded Comcast Corporation CMCSA from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $50 to $38. Comcast shares closed at $33.25 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Neal Dingmann downgraded the rating for Murphy Oil Corporation MUR from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $42 to $31. Murphy Oil shares closed at $27.47 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying OXY stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in