This Occidental Petroleum Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Baird analyst Benjamin Hartford downgraded the rating for United Parcel Service, Inc . UPS from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $160 to $130. UPS shares closed at $114.90 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY from Neutral to Sell and slashed the price target from $54 to $45. Occidental Petroleum shares closed at $48.92 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery downgraded the rating for The Hershey Company HSY from Neutral to Underweight and cut the price target from $153 to $120. Hershey shares closed at $152.14 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

B of A Securities analyst Jessica Reif Cohen downgraded Comcast Corporation CMCSA from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $50 to $38. Comcast shares closed at $33.25 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Truist Securities analyst Neal Dingmann downgraded the rating for Murphy Oil Corporation MUR from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $42 to $31. Murphy Oil shares closed at $27.47 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

