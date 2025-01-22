Seagate Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Netflix, Travelers, Teledyne Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported second-quarter EPS and revenues above analyst estimates.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.03 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.88 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.33 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.32 billion.

Seagate shares jumped 8.4% to $109.77 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Richtech Robotics Inc . RR surged 17.7% to $3.6750.

. surged 17.7% to $3.6750. Schrödinger, Inc . SDGR rose 17.6% to $25.08. Schrödinger reported inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

. rose 17.6% to $25.08. Schrödinger reported inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Absci Corporation ABSI shares jumped 17.4% to $3.78 after Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $9 price target.

shares jumped 17.4% to $3.78 after Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $9 price target. GRAIL, Inc . GRAL gained 16.1% to $21.47.

. gained 16.1% to $21.47. Rezolve AI Limited RZLV gained 16% to $3.32 after the company issued a press release celebrating Stargate AI initiative.

gained 16% to $3.32 after the company issued a press release celebrating Stargate AI initiative. Arm Holdings plc ARM surged 15.8% to $179.81. Shares of AI tech companies traded higher after President Trump announced a $500 billion AI infrastructure investment called Project Stargate.

surged 15.8% to $179.81. Shares of AI tech companies traded higher after President Trump announced a $500 billion AI infrastructure investment called Project Stargate. Cerence Inc . CRNC rose 15.5% to $15.78. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton upgraded Cerence from Hold to Buy and announced a $16 price target.

. rose 15.5% to $15.78. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton upgraded Cerence from Hold to Buy and announced a $16 price target. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc . RXRX climbed 15.4% to $7.95.

. climbed 15.4% to $7.95. Netflix, Inc . NFLX gained 13.7% to $989.14 as the company reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

. gained 13.7% to $989.14 as the company reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday. Powell Industries, Inc . POWL rose 13% to $326.88.

. rose 13% to $326.88. Fabrinet FN gained 10.6% to $278.97.

gained 10.6% to $278.97. Moderna, Inc. MRNA rose 8.5% to $38.95. Moderna recently announced it is receiving ongoing support from the U.S. HHS to accelerate the development of its mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccines.

rose 8.5% to $38.95. Moderna recently announced it is receiving ongoing support from the U.S. HHS to accelerate the development of its mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccines. Dell Technologies Inc . DELL gained 7.8% to $119.79. Shares of AI tech companies traded higher after President Trump announced a $500 billion AI infrastructure investment called Project Stargate.

. gained 7.8% to $119.79. Shares of AI tech companies traded higher after President Trump announced a $500 billion AI infrastructure investment called Project Stargate. Ciena Corporation CIEN rose 6.8% to $94.79.

rose 6.8% to $94.79. The Travelers Companies, Inc . TRV surged 5.7% to $252.79 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. surged 5.7% to $252.79 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated TDY gained 4.8% to $503.92 following upbeat quarterly results.

