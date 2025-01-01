Roaring Kitty's Rick James-Themed Post Triggers 300% Rally In GameStop Coin, Kitty-Labeled Cryptos Spike

Cryptocurrencies tied to Keith Gill, aka Roaring Kitty, witnessed a massive spike overnight on Wednesday after the legendary trader dropped a Rick James-themed GIF.

What happened: The post showed comic icon Dave Chappelle impersonating star musician James, although its market reference was not immediately clear. But that hardly mattered to cryptocurrency degens.

Solana SOL/USD-based meme coin GmeStop (GME) spiked over 13% in the last 24 hours, while BNB Chain BNB/USD-based GameStop Coin (GME) exploded 328%, data from CoinMarketCap revealed.

These coins were themed around GameStop Corp. GME, the meme stock at the center of Roaring Kitty’s historic short squeeze of 2021.

Even coins labeled around the word Kitty benefitted, with Solana-based Kitty AI rallying over 6% in the 24-hour period.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 10 p.m. ET) GameStop Coin (GME) +328.20% $0.002759 GmeStop (GME) +13.03% $0.004094 Kitty AI (Kitty) +6.01% $0.0003319

It should be noted that these meme coins have no fundamental ties to GameStop or Roaring Kitty but are just playing on the speculations of a short squeeze of the meme stock and a possible repetition of the 2021 event.

Roaring Kitty returned to social media in 2024 after a three-year hiatus and has been sporadically posting through his X account. His posts have invariably moved the stock and the cryptocurrency markets.

