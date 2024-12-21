Rivian Reportedly Struck A 'Secret' Deal With UAW That Also Helped It Secure $6.6 Billion Loan From Department Of Energy

Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN has reportedly struck a confidential deal with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union.

What Happened: This "secret" agreement would see Rivian remain neutral towards unionization efforts at its Illinois plant if the company achieves certain financial milestones, including profitability, according to a report by Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter.

This “secret” deal could smooth the path for the UAW to represent Rivian’s workers, potentially giving them a greater voice in areas like pay and working conditions.

The deal is also believed to be a factor in Rivian securing a $6.6 billion conditional loan from the U.S. Department of Energy to support its expansion plans, including a new factory in Georgia.

While Rivian has yet to turn a profit, it aims to do so in the near future. The company is ramping up production of its existing R1 models and plans to launch a more affordable R2 model in 2026, significantly increasing its production capacity.

This potential unionization comes as the UAW has been actively targeting the growing EV sector. If successful, it could have broader implications for labor relations in the rapidly evolving EV industry.

Why It Matters: Rivian Automotive is intensifying efforts to achieve profitability by 2025 through strategic initiatives, including a significant partnership with Volkswagen, cost-cutting measures, and the introduction of more affordable electric vehicles (EVs).

Rivian is also focusing on reducing production costs and plans to launch the R2 series, a line of budget-friendly EVs, by 2026.

Vivek Ramaswamy, recently appointed to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, criticized the Biden administration’s approval of a $6.6 billion loan to Rivian.

Ramaswamy argues that the loan is an inefficient use of taxpayer money, estimating a cost of approximately $880,000 per job created, and suggests it may be a politically motivated move against Tesla. He has indicated that DOGE will scrutinize such expenditures upon taking office.

