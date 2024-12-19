Major U.S. indices closed Thursday with mixed results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by 0.04%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.09%, and the tech-focused NASDAQ dropped 0.1%.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Nike Inc.

Nike’s stock edged up by 0.26%, closing at $77.10. The stock reached an intraday high of $77.94 and a low of $76.43, with a 52-week range between $123.39 and $70.75. Nike reported its second-quarter earnings, revealing revenue of $12.35 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $12.13 billion. Earnings per share were 78 cents, beating the 65 cents forecast by analysts. Despite a year-over-year revenue decline, the company showed resilience.

FedEx Corp.

FedEx shares rose by 1.00%, closing at $275.88. The stock’s intraday high was $278.48, with a low of $273.19, and it has traded between $313.84 and $234.45 over the past year. FedEx announced better-than-expected second-quarter earnings of $4.05 per share, beating the $3.91 consensus. However, revenue fell short at $22 billion, impacted by weaker FedEx Freight performance.

BlackBerry Ltd.

BlackBerry’s stock fell by 1.00%, closing at $2.98. It reached an intraday high of $3.08 and a low of $2.96, with a 52-week range of $4.27 to $2.01. The company reported third-quarter earnings, with revenue at $162 million and adjusted earnings of two cents per share, exceeding expectations. Despite beating estimates, soft guidance kept the stock in check.

Rigetti Computing Inc.

Rigetti’s stock plummeted by 30.12%, closing at $7.47. The stock hit an intraday high of $10.18 and a low of $6.75, with a 52-week range from $12.75 to $0.66. The stock has seen significant volatility, with a 52.95% surge on Thursday. Analysts have urged caution despite the recent gains following Google’s unveiling of its Willow quantum chip.

Tesla Inc.

Tesla’s stock declined by 0.90%, closing at $436.17. The stock’s intraday high was $456.36, with a low of $420.02, and it has ranged between $488.54 and $138.80 over the past year. Tesla’s European registrations dropped by 41% in November, raising concerns about its ability to meet its global EV delivery targets.

