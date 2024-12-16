Trump Eyes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve; Amazon Teamsters Threaten Holiday Strike; Analyst Sparks Concern Amid Crypto Surge - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Crypto
- Former Coinbase Tech Chief Contrasts AI’s Reputation As Making It Easy To Fake Things With Crypto’s Tamper-Proof Technology
- New Crypto Accounting Standards Go Into Effect Today: Will They Boost Bitcoin’s Corporate Adoption?
- Bitcoin’s Bull Run Gets A Boost From Whale Accumulators, But Retail Still The King In Ownership
- Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial’s Purchases Trigger Strong Rally In These DeFi Tokens
- Bitcoin Breaks $106K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Ahead Of Key Fed Meet But Top Analyst Triggers Anxiety With This Observation
US Markets
- US Stocks To Open Higher Ahead Of Fed’s Decision This Week: Analyst Says ‘Santa Comes Later In December’
US Politics
- Trump Reportedly Considering Executive Order To Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
- Softbank’s Masayoshi Son To Reportedly Announce $100B US Investment During Meeting With Trump
- Chamath Palihapitiya Says Trump’s Proposed Tariffs Would Act As ‘Reverse Subsidy For American Companies’ To Compete With Chinese Counterparts
- Trumps’ Security Adviser Pick Warns Of ‘Gaps In Our Agencies’ Amid Growing Drone Sightings Across US, Calls For Expanding Israel’s Iron Dome For Defense
US Economy
- Gold Poised For Its Best Year In A Decade While Bitcoin Surges: Analysts Eye 2025 As A Golden Era For Precious Metal Amid Michael Saylor’s Push For BTC As A Reserve Asset
World Economy
Tech
- MicroStrategy Shares Surge Nearly 7% Amid Nasdaq 100 Inclusion And Bitcoin’s New Record High
- Sony’s Astro Bot Takes ‘Game Of The Year’ Crown, But The PlayStation 5 Platformer Divides The Internet
- Apple’s 2025 AirTag To Feature iPhone 15’s Ultrawide-Band Chip For Smarter, Longer-Range Tracking: Report
- Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt Sees AI Drones As The Future Of Warfare But Stresses Need For ‘Meaningful Human Control’
- Amazon Teamsters Threaten Strike Ahead Of Crucial Holiday Season: ‘We Are Going To Hold This Company Accountable’
- Apple Eyes 2026 To Launch Foldable iPhones And Ultralight Devices As It Looks To Revitalize Sales Momentum: Report
- Could Apple Set Revolutionize Tablet Market With 18.8-Inch Foldable iPad?
Electric Vehicle
- Tesla Prepares For Holiday Rush, Tapping Into Global Supercharger Demand To Drive Revenue Growth
- Sundar Pichai Names Tesla As Top Competitor To Alphabet’s Waymo In Autonomous Driving Race
- Tech Bull Raises Tesla Price Target To $515, Predicts $1 Trillion AI Opportunity Under Trump White House: ‘Total Game Changer’
- Tesla Says Cybertruck Drivers Can Now Get Max Charging Rate Of Up To 325 kW On Select V4 Supercharger Posts
- Tesla’s Texas Lithium Plant Begins Operations Amid Market Oversupply
- Tesla’s Cybertruck Production Rate Was Reduced Even Before December’s Pause, Says Researcher
- Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood Predicts Rapid Robotaxi Market Shift As Waymo Gains On Lyft In San Francisco
Communication
- Instagram Head Wants X’s Community Notes-Like Feature To Offer Context On What People Are Saying, Warns Against Generative AI Blurring Lines Between Reality And Fiction
- CNN And MSNBC Ratings Plunge By Half, Reaching 30-Year Lows – And Billionaires Are Paying Attention
Industrial
- Honeywell Advances Strategic Review, Explores Aerospace Business Separation
- Weapon-Maker Axon Shares Rise In Monday Pre-Market: What’s Going On?
- General Mills Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call
- Trump’s Ex-Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Backs Nippon Steel’s $14.9B Acquisition Of US Steel Citing National Security Concerns
- Palantir Surges Over 3% In Overnight Trading After Army-Navy Game Spotlight, Elon Musk And Trump’s Presence, And Nasdaq 100 Inclusion
Healthcare
- Why Edgewise Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 26%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Financial
- UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Tragic Death Sparks Urgent Debate Over US Insurance Industry Reform: Expert Says ‘Everything Is Buried Under Layers Of Everything Else
General
- Wall Street Veteran Dennis Gartman Chooses Gold Over Bitcoin Despite BTC’s Record-Breaking Bull Run: ‘I Prefer Centuries Bet Over Monthly Bet’
- Elon Musk’s Mother Opens Up About His Friendship With Barron Trump: ‘Bonded Over Out-Of-This-World Exploration’
- Elon Musk ‘Jokingly’ Refers To Apple As The ‘Tesla Graveyard’ And Says Steve Jobs Was ‘Kind Of A Jerk’ To Him When They Met At A Party
Energy
- Shell Greenlights Bonga North Deep-Water Project, Targeting 110,000 Bpd Output
- Mexico And El Salvador Ponder Different Mining Stances
Photo via Shutterstock
