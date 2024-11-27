Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Arbe Robotics Price Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Arbe Robotics Ltd. ARBE will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Analysts expect the Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel-based bank to report a quarterly loss at 11 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 10 cents per share. Arbe Robotics projects to report revenue of $450 thousand for the recent quarter, compared to $479 thousand a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 4, Arbe Robotics announced the closing of up to $49 million public offering.

Arbe Robotics shares fell 1% to close at $1.91 on Tuesday.

Roth MKM analyst Suji Desilva maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $4 to $2 on March 8. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $5 to $4 on March 8. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

