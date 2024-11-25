Minnesota’s journey toward a recreational cannabis market hit a roadblock Monday when a local judge delayed the state's first lottery for cannabis business licenses.

The decision follows lawsuits filed by applicants who claim they were unfairly excluded from the process, reported The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Judge Stephen Smith ordered the state's Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) to postpone the Tuesday lottery for social equity applicants. The delay aims to provide the Court of Appeals time to address legal challenges raised by the rejected applicants.

The lottery is set to grant 282 social equity applicants pre-approval for cannabis business licenses. This move may impact the timeline for launching Minnesota's retail cannabis market.

Rejections Spark Lawsuits

Out of 1,817 applicants, 1,169 were denied entry into the lottery. The OCM cited failures to meet qualifying standards or submit proper documentation as reasons for rejection. However, rejected applicants argue the process lacked transparency and clarity.

Attorney Courtney Ernston, representing one of the plaintiffs, criticized the vague nature of rejection notices. "Simply saying the word ‘fail' is not a reason," Ernston said, adding that her client received no detailed explanation for her exclusion. Applicants and their legal representatives contend that the lack of transparency undermines their ability to contest or correct the rejections.

Implications For Minnesota's Cannabis Market

The delayed lottery raises concerns about potential setbacks in establishing Minnesota's cannabis market.

The program’s social equity focus aims to prioritize individuals disproportionately affected by past cannabis prohibition, Gov. Tim Walz pointed out in an interview in February.

“Philosophically our goal is to make sure the equity piece was a big part of this. We certainly want to stay within the parameters of the law of who we can give help to. But I think the idea was, too often marginalized communities are left to the side. They’re left back,” Walz said.

