Gap, Ross Stores And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Wall Street expects Destination XL Group, Inc . DXLG to report quarterly earnings at 3 cents per share on revenue of $113.46 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Destination XL shares rose 0.8% to $2.60 in after-hours trading.

. to report quarterly earnings at 3 cents per share on revenue of $113.46 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Destination XL shares rose 0.8% to $2.60 in after-hours trading. The Gap, Inc . GAP reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its outlook for FY24 gross margin. The company reported quarterly earnings of 54 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 40 cents per share. Gap shares jumped 15.7% to $25.50 in the after-hours trading session.

. reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its outlook for FY24 gross margin. The company reported quarterly earnings of 54 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 40 cents per share. Gap shares jumped 15.7% to $25.50 in the after-hours trading session. Ross Stores, Inc. ROST posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. The company said it sees FY25 earnings of $6.10 to $6.17 per share. Ross Stores shares climbed 7.1% to $153.11 in the after-hours trading session.

Intuit Inc INTU reported upbeat results for its first-quarter results, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.50 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.35 per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.28 billion which beat the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit shares fell 5% to $644.74 in the after-hours trading session.

reported upbeat results for its first-quarter results, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.50 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.35 per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.28 billion which beat the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit shares fell 5% to $644.74 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Global Blue Group Holding AG GB to report quarterly earnings at 3 cents per share on revenue of $127.50 million before the opening bell. Global Blue Group shares gained 11.4% to $6.96 in after-hours trading.

