Market Clubhouse Morning Memo - October 11th, 2023 (Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, TSLA, And NVDA)

Good Morning Traders! In today's Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, TSLA, and NVDA.

Our proprietary formula, exclusive to Market Clubhouse, dictates these price levels. This dynamic equation takes into account price, volume, and options flow. These levels are updated every day and shared with all Clubhouse Members during our daily Morning Call, prior to the opening of the market.

We recommend closely monitoring these stocks, and be prepared to leverage potential breakouts or reversals. As always, stay alert and ready to adjust your tactics based on the market's pulse to optimize your trading gains. Now, let's dive into the stock analysis:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

Currently, SPY SPY is hovering around the mark of 435.06. The bulls would prefer an initial surge to 435.59. With strong price action above 435.59, there's anticipation for buyers to elevate the price to the supportive markers of 436.51 and 437.02. Should 437.02 withstand during the regular trading hours, a surge above 437.92 and 438.29 is expected. The top bull target for SPY today stands at 438.78.

Should 435.06 fail to uphold as a robust support level, the initial bear move is expected to drop to 434.66. Further selling could test the level of 434.13. Although this level is seen as a solid support area, a massive sell-off could push the support down to 433.75. If breached, the next bear targets are 433.27 and 432.91. With intensified selling, 432.28 and 431.78 could be tested. A breakdown past 431.78 would likely see the bears eyeing 431.04, with the day's bearish aim for SPY at 430.05.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1

At present, the Q's QQQ are navigating around the pivotal point of 369.39. For a bullish scenario, holding above 370.08 is desired. If this level remains supportive, the next bullish stronghold is anticipated at 370.91. Sustained buying could bring 371.96 into contention. With robust buying, testing 372.91 is expected, eyeing a high bull target of 373.82.

Conversely, if the auction falters below 368.57, a bearish takeover is foreseen, pushing down to 367.52. Further weakness could test 366.69, with continuous selling possibly testing 365.59. If this level crumbles as a strong support, a bearish descent to the day's low bear target of 364.65 is predicted.

Apple Inc.

Apple AAPL is trading near the 178.18 mark. The bulls aim to maintain this as support, aspiring for a rally to 178.61 and possibly surging to 179.36. Regaining control could propel the price towards the day's high bull target of 180.60.

Should 178.18 fail as support, a bearish dip to 177.31 is anticipated. Prolonged selling could push further down to 176.84, and if this level is surpassed, the bearish target for the day is set at 176.29.

Microsoft Corp.

Microsoft MSFT is near the support level of 328.52. The bulls aim for a rally to 331.24, and if held, a further surge targeting 333.46 is expected, possibly reaching the day's high bull target of 335.96.

If support at 328.52 crumbles, bears might test 326.05. Breaching this could lead to further tests at 324.81, with intensified selling possibly hitting the day's low bear target of 323.17.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon AMZN is trading around 129.23, with bulls eyeing 130.18 as support, hoping for a rise to 131.23 and possibly hitting the day's high bull target of 131.99.

If 129.23 doesn’t hold, bears might drive the price down to 128.35, with further declines possibly testing 127.76, aiming for the day's low bear target of 126.46.

Tesla Inc.

Tesla TSLA is hovering around 264.46, with the bulls aiming for 266.83, and if reclaimed, a push towards 269.48 is anticipated, eyeing the high bull target of 272.42.

If 264.46 fails as support, a dip to 262.68 is anticipated, with further selling possibly testing 259.81, and a breakdown could see the day's low bear target of 257.56.

NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA NVDA is trading near 458.20, with the bulls targeting 461.49, and if held, further upside towards 464.95, aiming for the day's high bull target of 470.17.

Should 458.20 fail as support, bears might test 454.09. Breaking this could lead to 450.04, and if the bearish momentum continues, possibly hitting the day's low bear target of 444.38.

Final Word: Today’s session centers around the market reacting to the September PPI data released in the pre market and positioning ahead of tomorrow's CPI data release. Stay vigilant and trade cautiously. Good luck today, traders!

The Morning Memo is curated by RIPS, a pro trader with years of experience in equities, options, and futures trading. RIPS is at the heart of the exclusive Market Clubhouse community, offering his insights, expertise, and real-time mentorship.

