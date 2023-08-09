The White House on Tuesday accused Speaker Kevin McCarthy of lying to appease far-right House Republicans who are advocating for an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

What Happened: The White House Counsel's Office spokesman, Ian Sams, criticized McCarthy's recent Fox News appearance, where he made what Sams called “plainly false, widely debunked attacks” to support the far-right’s impeachment stunt, reported The Hill.

Sams labeled McCarthy’s comparison of the Biden administration to the Nixon administration as “bizarre” and “demonstrably false.”

He pointed out that the Biden administration's Treasury Department and the FBI have provided the GOP-led House Oversight Committee with records and access.

Why It Matters: McCarthy’s allegations of bribes involving then-Vice President Biden and his son Hunter Biden's business dealings were also addressed. Sams referenced a recent testimony from Hunter Biden's former business associate, Devon Archer, who couldn’t corroborate these allegations.

The White House has consistently denied any wrongdoing and no evidence has been produced showing that Biden called for Shokin's ouster to aid his son.

Sams accused McCarthy and the House Republicans of prioritizing their “extreme, far-right political agenda” over the needs of the American people.

He called the impeachment inquiry a “shameless and baseless” stunt and urged the GOP to work with the president to address inflation and boost the economy.

Amidst these tensions, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) last month released a confidential document containing unverified allegations about the Bidens accepting bribes from a Ukrainian gas company.

On Monday, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also floated the idea of a possible bribe involving Hunter Biden influencing the U.S.’s stance on the Ukraine conflict. This echoes McCarthy’s allegations, which the White House has vigorously denied.

