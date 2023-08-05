Ex-NSA's NATO Warning, Disney Vs. DeSantis And Biden Family Investigation: Week In Politics

This week in politics was marked by a series of high-profile statements and actions that have stirred the political landscape. John Bolton, former National Security Advisor, warned of potential U.S. withdrawal from NATO if Donald Trump returns to the White House. Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis‘s controversial policies have led to a significant economic backlash, with The Walt Disney Co. DIS pulling out a $1 billion investment from the state. The ongoing investigations into the Biden family’s alleged corruption took a new turn, and the political and legal implications of these developments continue to unfold.

John Bolton Warns of U.S. Withdrawal from NATO

John Bolton, former National Security Advisor, criticized former President Donald Trump’s foreign policy, labeling it as “erratic” and ineffective. Bolton warned that a second Trump term would likely result in the U.S. withdrawing from NATO. Amid the escalating competition for the Republican nomination, Bolton has been launching a barrage of accusations against the former president. Read the full article here.

Disney Pulls $1 Billion Investment from Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s war against The Walt Disney Co. has led to a significant economic backlash. Disney canceled a $1 billion project in response to DeSantis’s controversial policies, leading to strained relations and potential long-term implications for Florida’s tourism-driven economy. Read the full article here.

Paul Krugman’s Wife Compares Trump Prosecutor to Civil War General

Renowned economist Paul Krugman shared his insights on Twitter regarding the criminal investigations led by special counsel Jack Smith against former American president Donald Trump. Smith, known for multiple high-profile cases, has indicted Trump on 40 felony counts over alleged mishandling of classified documents. Read the full article here.

Key Witness to Cooperate in Biden Family Investigation

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced that a key witness in the ongoing investigation into the Biden family's alleged corruption has agreed to cooperate with the GOP-led House Oversight Committee. This development comes at a time when the GOP is intensifying its scrutiny of the Biden administration. Read the full article here.

Hunter Biden Accused of Selling “Illusion” of Access

Devon Archer, former business partner of Hunter Biden, testified before the House Oversight Committee, stating that Hunter Biden was selling the "illusion" of access to his father, President Joe Biden. The testimony comes amid the collapse of a plea deal that would have allowed Hunter Biden to admit to two misdemeanor tax charges while avoiding a gun charge. Read the full article here.

