The Words Apple Never Utters During An Event: MKBHD Breaks It Down

Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee AKA MKBHD, has shed some light on Apple Inc.'s AAPL unique approach to presentations, highlighting the words that the tech giant deliberately avoids using — especially when on stage, like during the WWDC event.

What Happened: In a YouTube video, MKBHD analyzed Apple’s presentations over the years and discovered a pattern of words that the company consistently avoids or rarely mentions.

In the video, Brownlee said that during Apple’s latest event, the Worldwide Developers Conference, which showcased their new Vision Pro headset, the company representatives not once utter the phrase “virtual reality” on stage, despite it being a core feature of the product.

Here are some words that, according to Brownlee, Apple deliberately refrains from speaking on a public forum:

AI or Artificial Intelligence: One notable word absent from Apple’s presentations is “Artificial Intelligence” or "AI." While other companies, like Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, openly embrace and discuss AI, Apple prefers to use phrases like “machine learning” and “ML” to describe their technologies.

Virtual Reality or VR: Apple’s strategic avoidance of the term “virtual reality” for their Vision Pro headset is part of a greater narrative-shaping effort. Instead of labeling it as a VR headset, Apple positions the device as an augmented reality experience.

By using terms like “environments” and refraining from explicitly mentioning VR, Apple intends to guide consumer perception, said MKBHD. They aim to differentiate the headset and steer the narrative towards AR, aligning with their broader ambitions in the AR space.

Other Words: During presentations, Apple is known for not explicitly mentioning certain technical details. Instead, Apple focuses on subjective attributes and introduces branded terms to describe their features. For example, they refer to a “Taptic Engine” instead of a large linear vibration motor and use the word “ceramic shield” to describe their supplier’s latest version of glass.

Why It's Important: According to the YouTuber, Apple’s omission of certain words is rooted in their desire for control and avoidance of comparison. By refraining from associating new products with commonly used terms, the company mitigates the risk of negative sentiments impacting its reputation.

Watch the complete video here:

