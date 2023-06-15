Decades-Long Heist Uncovered: Yogi Berra's Memorabilia Among Items Stolen And Destroyed

Nine individuals are facing federal charges for allegedly pilfering millions of dollars worth of artwork, sports memorabilia, and other precious items. The stolen treasures include a silkscreen by Andy Warhol, a painting by Jackson Pollock, and nine World Series rings that were owned by the late Yankees catcher, Yogi Berra.

These thefts, which occurred over a span of more than two decades, targeted 20 different museums, institutions, and stores across seven states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Washington, D.C., and North Dakota. Gerard M. Karam, the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, revealed on Thursday that some of the stolen items, such as Berra’s World Series rings, are suspected to have been melted down, the Associated Press reports.

Progress In Recovery And Legal Action

While it’s still unclear which items will be restored to their owners or the museums, authorities have confirmed the recovery of some of the stolen valuables. Eight of the nine suspects, all Pennsylvania residents in their late 40s to early 50s, have voluntarily surrendered to the authorities. Court records reveal that at least five of them have already entered preliminary plea agreements on charges of major artwork theft and conspiracy to dispose of significant cultural heritage objects.

The ninth suspect, Nicholas Dombek, 53, remains at large and is currently classified as a fugitive. The legal representatives of the eight suspects who have surrendered are yet to make a statement on the case.

Also Read: Nancy Pelosi Sold Early, But This Congressman Waited Until Nvidia Hit $1 Trillion Market Cap To Sell

Alleged Methods And Charges

The indictment suggests that the accused thieves transported the stolen memorabilia and valuables, converting silver and gold items into transportable discs that were sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars, a sum significantly less than their actual worth. The suspects are also accused of careful planning for each theft, studying the security measures at targeted museums before carrying out the thefts. The stolen items were then allegedly sold and traded within the larger group.

Dombek, one of the suspects, is specifically accused of destroying a painting by Jasper Cropsey to prevent it from being used as evidence against him. The painting, titled “Upper Hudson,” was allegedly incinerated by Dombek.

Investigation And List of Stolen Items

Some of the thefts trace back nearly 20 years, including a 2005 incident at the Everhart Museum in Scranton, where a Jackson Pollock painting and an Andy Warhol silkscreen were stolen. The case saw a breakthrough about three years ago when a forensic link at one of the theft sites led investigators to evidence that connected several of these thefts.

The list of stolen items includes:

A worn baseball jersey and two signed contracts from Hall of Famer and former New York Giants pitcher, Christy Mathewson , previously displayed at Keystone College.

, previously displayed at Keystone College. A collection of nine World Series rings, an additional seven rings, and two MVP plaques that once belonged to Yogi Berra. It’s believed that the rings have been melted down and destroyed.

A jewel-encrusted, solid gold Hickok Belt and an MVP plaque from the Roger Maris Museum in Fargo, North Dakota. These items were awarded to Maris when he broke Babe Ruth's single-season record with 61 home runs in 1961 for the Yankees.

Museum in Fargo, North Dakota. These items were awarded to Maris when he broke Babe Ruth's single-season record with 61 home runs in 1961 for the Yankees. A Hickok Belt and U.S. Amateur Trophy that were awarded to Ben Hogan , a nine-time major champion in golf. These items were stolen from the USGA Golf Museum and Library.

, a nine-time major champion in golf. These items were stolen from the USGA Golf Museum and Library. A dozen trophies that were awarded to the golf legend Art Wall Jr. , previously displayed at the Country Club of Scranton, Pennsylvania. These are believed to have been melted down and destroyed.

, previously displayed at the Country Club of Scranton, Pennsylvania. These are believed to have been melted down and destroyed. Trophies worth $300,000 from the National Harness Racing Museum in Goshen, New York.

An 1836 Colt Paterson revolver and two other firearms, stolen from the Space Farms Zoo and Museum in Wantage, New Jersey.

Now Read: Jim Cramer Wishes China ‘Good Luck’ After Rate Cut: ‘Any Stimulus … Will Need Help From West’

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock