Cracking The Code Of Wealth: Guide To Mastering 5 Key Money Activities

Financial expert and founder of White Coat Investor, Dr. James M. Dahle, is sharing his insights on the five crucial money activities that everyone should strive to master. These activities include:

Earning

Saving

Investing

Spending

Giving

He provides a comprehensive guide to understanding and improving each of these areas.

Earning

Dahle begins by addressing the concept of earning. He believes that earning money is a noble activity, as it signifies the provision of valuable goods or services to others. However, he acknowledges that many people struggle with this aspect, often due to job dissatisfaction or underpayment. To improve one’s earning ability, Dahle suggests:

Addressing burnout through personal development activities

Asking for a raise or interviewing for another job

Exploring promotions or inquiring about colleagues’ salaries

Starting a side gig or changing professions

Saving

Dahle emphasizes the importance of saving. He says that without savings, there is nothing left to invest. Despite its conceptual simplicity, saving requires discipline and sacrifice. Dahle recommends that attending physicians save 20% of their gross income for retirement. For those struggling with saving, he suggests:

Creating a written financial plan

Implementing a budget

Reducing unnecessary expenses

Calculating your savings rate each year

Investing

While investing might be the most complex of the five activities, Dahle believes it is the easiest to master. He encourages readers to educate themselves about investing, maintain discipline, and feel comfortable with their investment strategies. For those seeking to improve their investing skills, Dahle recommends:

Reading books on investing

Taking online courses

Reading the plan documents from your employer-provided retirement plans

Subscribing to the White Coat Investor blog or podcast

Spending

Spending money effectively can be a daunting task. Dahle advises readers to spend money on things that bring them happiness, and not to feel guilty about spending on themselves. He also provides a list of strategies to improve spending habits, such as:

Creating a budget

Practicing buying things that enhance life quality

Buying back time by hiring services like house cleaners, lawn care, snow removal, tax preparer, nanny, chef, travel agent, etc.

Giving

Dahle discusses the challenges of giving money to worthy causes. He suggests that readers evaluate charities for efficiency and effectiveness before donating, and look for opportunities to help others with their money. For those looking to improve their giving, Dahle recommends:

Adding a “giving” category to their budget

Writing down the most important charitable causes to them

Becoming familiar with the strengths and weaknesses of various charity rating websites

Endowing a scholarship at their alma mater or doubling what they donate to their religious institution

