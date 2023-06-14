Why Wharton's Jeremy Siegel Is Betting Against Any Future Fed Rate Hikes

The Federal Reserve's monetary policy-setting arm – the Federal Open Market Committee, is expected to announce its verdict on interest rate on Tuesday at 2 p.m. EDT.

The consensus opinion is that the central bank will pause at the June meeting. An economist is of the view rate hikes are likely to be off the table in the months to come.

What Happened: The Fed will pause or skip hikes at this week's meeting, Siegel said in Wisdomtree's weekly commentary released on Monday. The headlines following the meeting will read the dot plot was hawkish, he said.

The “dot plot” which is part of the Fed's Summary of Economic Projections is a graphic representation of FOMC members' expectations concerning the future rate trajectory.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely make every effort to say at the post-meeting press conference that the skip in hikes at the meeting does not suggest that the central bank's mission is accomplished.

“Hawkish narratives at the conference and dot plot should appease the hawks on his committee who would prefer continued hikes,” the economist said.

Despite the fed funds futures pricing in a rake hike as a near certainty in July and despite what Powell and the dot plot hints at, "I would bet against any future hikes," Siegel said.

The professor premised his expectation on the fact that the nation is entering the political season and there is pressure not to create a deep recession. He expects a “shallow” recession and was of the view the market is already positioned for it.

Siegel noted that the S&P 500 was trading at 20 times earnings and Nasdaq Composite at 30 times earnings, while small- and mid-cap names were trading at 14-15 times earnings, with value stocks at heavy discounts.

Stock Rally To Hold Up? Siegel said he does not expect much of a stock market decline even if the labor market deteriorates. The economist sees less scope for labor market weakness as it would put a lot of pressure on the Fed, which is vested with the dual mandate of employment and inflation.

The week's jobless claims report holds much significance, he said.

Fed To Bump Up Inflation Target? After inflation normalizes, Sigel expects the Fed to increase its inflation target from 2% currently to 3%. “There's good theoretical motivation to move the target up from 2% to 3%,” he said.

A 4% neutral rate gave the Fed enough room in the past to stimulate the economy into a downturn by cutting rates, Siegel said. With demographic and productivity trends leading to slower growth, a lower neutral rate is warranted, he added.

“I think the neutral rate is heading to 2-2.5% or close to zero real. A 3% inflation target gives the Fed more room to cut rates when they need to stimulate the economy.”