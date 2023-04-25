Longtime Executive Director Rick Doblin Transitions To President Position At MAPS

According to Psymposia, Earlier this year, Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) quietly replaced its long-serving Executive Director, Rick Doblin, with Kris Lotlikar. Lotlikar is a co-founder of Students for Sensible Drug Policy, Renewable Choice Energy, and Bard member of Arcview Market Research, the firm which helped usher capital into the cannabis space.

Perhaps uncharacteristically, the departure was done in the quiet, considering Mr. Doblin’s tenure at MAPS lasted 37 years. This is in contrast to MAPS’ typical PR style, which is typical active regarding disseminationg material news originating within the organization.

Rick Doblin, who co-founded MAPS in 1986 after founding Earth Metabolic Design Laboratories in 1984, served as its Executive Director until February of this year. Under his leadership, MAPS raised over $140 million for psychedelic research, and the organization is currently conducting Phase 3 trials with the FDA on MDMA. Mr. Doblin will continue serving MAPS as President, switching roles with Kris Lotlikar.

MAPS also founded MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MPBC), a for-profit entity wholly owned by the nonprofit, to conduct pharmaceutical research and potentially manufacture and sell MDMA in the future. Despite these accomplishments, MAPS has faced controversies under Rick Doblin’s leadership, including accusations of financial abuse by a Board member, liability for the death of a young woman at an event, and mistreatment of veterans by researchers.

The transition of the Executive Director position also coincides with MAPS’ financial struggles, leading the nonprofit to offer shares in its for-profit subsidiary, MAPS PBC, for the first time to raise funds for MDMA’s development.

According to the article, Doblin is disappointed with the recent decision to sell shares of MAPS PBC, as he had previously stated that it would only be done as a last resort. Lucid, however, suggests that Doblin made this decision during his time as Executive Director in 2022, although it is unclear how much influence Lotlikar, who was then MAPS President, had in the decision making process.

In November and December 2022, Lotlikar was promoted from MAPS Deputy Director to President, taking over Doblin’s former role. Rick Doblin, in turn, assumed Lotlikar’s previous position as MAPS President.

However, journalist Sasha Sisko reported on Twitter on April 21 that Doblin had been replaced by Lotlikar as MAPS Executive Director. Sisko also released a podcast episode that day, in which she called for Doblin’s resignation and published a petition demanding his resignation from all positions within MAPS and MAPS-PBC.

It is unclear why the transition of executive directors was made quietly.