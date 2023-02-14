Man Praises Novo Detox for Facility's Ability to Work with Relatives of Its Clients

Los Angeles, California -

Los Angeles, California — Substance abuse isn't just a struggle for the addicted person; family members share the ordeal and have issues to work through alongside their loved one's journey to recovery. A former client of Novo Detox recognized the importance of its work with family members in a five-star review on Google.

"Amazing specialists and a very nice facility," wrote Cole, the former client. "They know how hard it is to fight addiction. They work with the relatives of the addicted individuals as well, so kudos for that!"

Family therapy sessions are part of the comprehensive care provided at Novo Detox, a luxury drug and alcohol recovery center in Los Angeles. It's part of a nationwide network providing all levels of addiction treatment, from detox to residential and outpatient rehab and continuing through aftercare for those who have completed the program. Conditions addressed in therapy include drug and alcohol addiction, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, codependency and impulse control disorder. In addition, dual-diagnosis treatment is offered for co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.

Alternative therapies are combined with traditional treatment for a holistic approach to recovery. These include saltwater therapy, acupuncture, herbology, reflexology, detox massages, QiGong, Tai Chi, yoga, stretching and meditation.

Its therapeutic solutions include individual and group therapy sessions focusing on various recovery issues, from life skills and health/wellness to anger control, denial management and relapse prevention. For example, in the Interpersonal Relationships group, the client is encouraged to explore how the presence of other people can have both positive and negative consequences on their behavior and judgment.

The client's family can actively participate in their loved one's recovery. With the client's permission, the primary therapist contacts the client's family and may conduct family sessions.

Treatment at Novo Detox is highly customized, beginning with an assessment to create the client's bio-genetic metabolic profile. This determines the client's metabolic rate, which is critical in knowing which medications are most effective in detox treatment and the rest of their life.

The client then begins detox to cleanse the body of drug and alcohol toxins. Novo Detox uses state-of-the-art medical treatment emphasizing safety, comfort and nourishment through outstanding professional expertise, cutting-edge science, proven detox medicines, holistic therapies and efficiency. The medical team monitors and implements changes to treatment as the client's needs change, providing the utmost comfort, safety, security, and support. In addition, Novo Detox encourages clients to maintain connections with family, friends and colleagues, believing that these offer essential support during a stressful time.

Comfort is a critical part of the entire treatment process at Novo Detox, which maintains a small, six-bed facility with resort-like amenities, including a swimming pool, smart TV with access to streaming services, community lounge areas and housekeeping services. Clients can attend workout and fitness classes, join yoga and meditation sessions and use game equipment that ranges from dartboards to PlayStation boxes. Facetime is offered for clients with young children or infants. In addition, a professional chef prepares organic, healthy, nutritional meals.

These luxury amenities are not provided to pamper the client but are essential to recovery. Novo Detox believes that clients can better focus on healing when they are comfortable and nurtured in body and mind. And when treated with dignity and respect rather than made to feel deprived and punished, they are more willing to accept treatment and take this lifesaving journey.

Novo Detox is fully accredited by three top agencies: the Joint Commission, a non-profit organization that certifies more than 22,000 U.S. health care organizations and programs; the California Department of Health Care Services; and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. For help with drug or alcohol addiction for yourself or a loved one, visit Novo Detox or call 844-834-1777.

###

For more information about Novo Detox, contact the company here:



Novo Detox

(310) 7429350

Novo Detox

11346 Thurston Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 7429350

https://www.google.com/maps?cid=11694349292095226766





