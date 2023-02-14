Waite Vision Presents Allyse' Testimonial – A Lasik Story

Lehi, Utah -

Waite Vision, a vision correction practice in Lehi, UT, has recently published a video article, "Allyse' Testimonial – A LASIK Story," which presents the testimonial from Allyse Ballard. She was about to go to the Philippines as a missionary for her church but was warned about using the water there due to the danger of infection. This meant that she won't be able to use contact lenses and she didn't want to worry about wearing eyeglasses in the event that she might lose them. She realized that LASIK would provide her with the visual freedom that she needed. And indeed, Dr. Waite and his team were able to provide her with the visual freedom she wanted with LASIK. She pointed out that the experience was comfortable and actually went beyond her expectations and realized how amazing it was to wake up every day with 20/20 vision.

Allyse Ballard says, "Dr. Waite is incredible and his technicians, they're all incredible. They're very professional, they're very classy, very kind. Through the whole surgery, they made sure that I was comfortable. And what they were doing, I was okay with, talking me through it, make sure that I was calm and knew that what was going on. And they were just incredible and made sure that my experience getting LASIK surgery was the best that it could be."

The actual LASIK procedure will just take less than 10 minutes per eye with lasers used to modify the shape of the cornea to correct the patient's vision, based on the amount of correction required and the kind of prescription. With regards to safety, it is actually considered to be the safest and one of the most investigated procedures done on the human body. It is even safer compared to wearing contact lenses because wearing contacts can increase a person's risk of infection with the resulting vision loss. With regards to cost, LASIK is actually more affordable than contacts in the long run because people will spend much more on contact lenses over the years and decades compared to the one time expense for the LASIK procedure.

Meanwhile, for patients who for some reason don't qualify for the LASIK procedure, there are several vision correction alternatives, such as EVO ICL, SMILE, PRK, refractive lens exchange, refractive cataract, and corneal cross-linking. The EVO ICL (implantable collamer lens) is placed behind the iris to correct nearsightedness and astigmatism. ICLs can actually provide better vision than LASIK in some cases. For instance, for those who are very nearsighted, ICL might be the best alternative for vision correction.

SMILE (small incision lenticule extraction) is a procedure where a femtosecond laser is used to remove a small round lenticule of corneal tissue via a small incision that provides the patient with their ideal eye prescription. PRK (photorefractive keratectomy) is a method that uses an excimer laser to reshape the cornea. It is similar to LASIK, except that there is no corneal flap. Refractive lens exchange (RLE) is often recommended for patients whose eyes have lost the ability to autofocus on near and far objects and everything in between. A new artificial lens is used to replace the dysfunctional natural lens.

Started in 2018, Dr. Aaron Waite has a team of the most skilled staff for vision correction at Waite Vision. Dr. Waite is a board-certified and fellowship trained ophthalmologist who chose to specialize in modern eye surgery because of its dramatic life-changing impact. He obtained his medical degree from the University of Utah and completed his medical internship at the University of Nevada School of Medicine. He finished his residency training in ophthalmology at the University of Tennessee, where he was recognized with the 2010 ASCRS Foundation Resident Excellence Award. After that, he completed his fellowship in cornea, external disease, and refractive surgery at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. And after two years in private practice, he assumed the role of Director of Cornea, Cataract, and Refractive Surgery at the University of Tennessee Hamilton Eye Institute where he trained other eye surgeons and took part in various research before he returned to Utah to found Waite Vision.

