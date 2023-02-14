Avoiding 'the Talk' Just One of the Benefits Popular Herpes Dating Website Offers

Chicago, Illinois -

Meetpositives.com has been described by those that use it as a groundbreaking dating website for people with herpes and other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Much of this has to do with all the benefits that it offers for those with STDs that use it. Benefits which include never having to have ‘the Talk' again and all the angst and fear that goes along with doing that.

A representative of this web-based service says, "Our website was created with a very specific need in mind. That's helping people with herpes and other STDs get back into the dating scene in a way that not only makes it safe to do so but also helps site users avoid the many pitfalls that go along with trying to date more traditionally. Avoiding having ‘the Talk' is a big part of that. Simply put, we provide the peace of mind that those with STDs need when it comes to being able to focus on the important points of a new relationship instead of always having a fear deep inside them that eventually, they will have to open up about the sexually transmitted illness they are now forced to live with."

The company representative went on to explain how their website can do this. Something he says starts with the basic information that website users must supply to be able to use the Meet Positives website search feature. The most important of which is the type of STD that they suffer from. That way the website user can be matched up with another that has the same sexually transmitted disease, so there is no fear of possible transmission as a relationship progresses to the point of intimacy. Many meetpositives.com users find it incredible that after living with the fear of having ‘the Talk' for what many is a long time, can make all the angst that goes along with that disappear in seconds with a simple point-and-click choice selection. The company representative added that one can only imagine the significant weight that this takes off the shoulders of someone that is living with herpes or any other STD who is looking to be active in the dating scene. Other search criteria that go into the website's questionnaire include such things as a person's search age range, gender, desired gender to date, and location. He noted that site users can do everything from a local search to searching worldwide from several different countries to find a positive single such as themselves.

This herpes dating site's representative said that one of the best things about their service is that they are constantly trying to make it even better. He stated, "Those that have used our website for more than a few months can attest to the fact that we have completely overhauled it recently. It's all part of the commitment that we have to create a web-based STD dating service that gives our users their best chance to find a meaningful relationship. Something that everyone deserves no matter what type of physical ailment they have." He mentioned that this commitment generates hundreds of messages each day on their website and has helped thousands of STD singles find dates. It was also brought up that the Meet Positives website has nearly a 50/50 ratio of men to women and many with herpes and other STDs believe it gives them their best chance to connect with a person that's right for them. All of this is 100% in keeping with meetpositives.com's stated mission which is to help impacted people feel normal again as they look to be active in the dating scene.

https://youtu.be/s9-knFB7mvw

The Meet Positives representative added that they are very proud they can help their site users avoid ever having to have ‘the Talk' again. Those with STDs that would like to know more about the benefits that the Meet Positives herpes dating site has to offer can follow the links in this press release that lead to it.

###

For more information about Meetpositives.com, contact the company here:



Meetpositives.com

Michael Task

(855) 747-2031

support@meetpositives.com

Meet positive singles today!