OSIS Web3 Platform Appoints New COO, Expands Into LATAM With Mexico Office

The OSIS web3 ecosystem has appointed Adan Hernandez Tellez as their new COO in preparation for the opening of a new LATAM office in Mexico.

As the OSIS team continues to expand and prepare for the future, Adan Hernandez Tellez has been brought on as the chief operating officer for Latin America. He will handle new partnerships, promotions, and branding opportunities that result from the opening of their Mexico office.

OSIS has experienced a continuous expansion in the past 12 months, bringing new services to their user base such as the OSIS Tokenizer and the accompanying DEX. As they continue to expand in the lucrative LATAM market, Adan Hernandez Tellez has been tapped to take the helm as the chief representative of the company in the region.

Digital currencies have proven to be increasingly prevalent in the LATAM market, with El Salvador notably converting its economy to a Bitcoin-based system in early 2022. This new expansion by OSIS seeks to capture a portion of this market by providing tokenization services to the budding NFT and decentralized marketplaces.

To celebrate this expansion under Hernandez Tellez's leadership, the company has also launched a series of rewards programs for new members, including travel raffles, giveaways, and more. New members also gain access to benefits from neo-bank CoinCare and events management platform Ethos as part of this new program.

Hernandez Tellez has previously held positions across the IT industry. According to OSIS, he was selected for this position as the head of LATAM operations owing to his expertise in resource management and expansion tactics.

OSIS has garnered attention in the past for their charitable operations, and are currently working with non-profit community-building organization Giving Back Canada. As they continue their expansion into Latin America, they have stated that they will partner with other local organizations to bolster the community.

Adan Hernandez Tellez's appointment comes alongside the launch of the Omega Whitelist program and represents a continuation of OSIS's commitment to sustained and healthy growth. Their partner program is also open for new members; interested parties will find the OSIS Whitepaper and more information about the program on their website.

