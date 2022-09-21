SWMBRD Announces Successful Testing of Factory Boards

VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - September 16, 2022: SWMBRD Sports Inc. SWIM '>CN (the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of field testing of the first two of the mass production (ACE-TECH) version of its proprietary swimboard (the "SWMBRD"). The boards were thoroughly tested for performance in all relevant aquatic environments: lakes, streams, flat ocean and moderate surf; as well as for ease of long-range portability.

Management of the Company (the "Management") is very pleased to announce that the ACE-TECH boards' performance with regard to all of the performance criteria was spectacular, exceeding even the Company founders' expectations. The boards are even lighter, faster, and more responsive than the previous custom made boards of the same design, while still retaining excellent durability.

A significant quality of the new factory boards is their incredible lightness. The adult board weighs only 8.7lbs (including deck pad, decals and high strength leash plug).

The test boards were regularly carried distances of more than 7km in a day and in a wide variety of real-world environments, from steep, forest coastal trails to crowded Vancouver grocery store aisles and mass transit.

Management believes that the remarkable lightness, compact size (only 3'2") and comfortable carrying ergonomics of the SWMBRD will be a significant factor in driving future sales of the board.

Another very significant aspect to the mass production boards was their performance in surf. As many shareholders will be aware, SWMBRD was designed to be the world's most powerful bodyboard in non surf environments, which comprises a far larger consumer market than surf. However, Management has always believed that excellent surf performance would add even more to consumer approval of the board.

The first two ACE-TECH boards were extensively tested at Tofino, BC, in small 3 to 4 foot surf – which Management believes is an optimal size for the majority of recreational participants in surf riding. The boards' performance was truly superb in all aspects: dive-ability and control when going out through oncoming waves, take-off torque, acceleration and speed on the wave face, precise tracking across both the wave face and in deep post-break foam, hand placement ergonomics and leash placement. Though the surf was not large, as experienced body boarders from Durban, South Africa, Management is confident that the board's performance characteristics will prove equally excellent in larger surf.

‘Rough cut' footage of a portion of the surf testing at Tofino can be viewed at:

In summary, the ACE-TECH SWMBRD's performed spectacularly in meeting all of Management's criteria. Consequently, the Company is pleased to announce that Tahe Sport Inc. France, the Company's OEM manufacturing partner, has been given approval by Management to proceed with the production of 1000 SWMBRDs between December 2022 and January 2023.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature including the statements regarding: Management's belief that the various qualities of the SWMBRD will drive future sales of the product; that the mass produced boards will have similar qualities as the tested versions and perform equally well under various different circumstances; that the SWMBRD will receive widespread consumer acceptance as a result of various factors; the various qualities of the SWMBRD, such as its lightness, compact size and ergonomic design, will be significant factors in driving future sales of the board; that the SWMBRD will be suitable for use in surf and non surf environments and thereby achieve larger consumer demand as a result; and the Company's plan to mass produce the SWMBRDs under an OEM agreement with Tahe Outdoors between December 2022 and January 2023. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "would", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or the negative thereof or similar variations. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including: business disruption risks relating to COVID-19; the various qualities of the SWMBRD may fail to drive future sales of the product as anticipated by Management; that the mass produced boards may ultimately not have similar qualities as the tested versions or may fail to perform equally well under various different circumstances; that the various qualities of the SWMBRD may not be significant factors in driving future sales of the board or that significant sales of the SWMBRD may not actually occur; that the SWMBRD may not achieve widespread consumer acceptance for various reasons; that the SWMBRD may be unsuitable for certain aquatic environments; that the Company's plan to commercially mass produce the SWMBRD may not occur on schedule or at all due to various reasons; that the sport of swimboarding and the SWMBRD brand may fail to gain popularity and/or recognition as anticipated; and other risks outlined in the Company's publicly filed documents available on SEDAR. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.