Russians Plan To Enter The Crypto Market And Evade Restrictions

Bitcoin BTC/USD is being sold off ahead of today’s Jackson Hole symposium, as mentioned in yesterday’s market commentary. Meanwhile, according to a poll, almost a third of Russians are ready to buy cryptocurrency in the next six months, despite there being no legal way to buy or sell cryptocurrencies in Russia right now.
Currency restrictions that were enforced by Russian authorities earlier this year due to the war in Ukraine, which hurt the Russian ruble, have accelerated crypto adoption in Russia.
Vassev, founder the Terracrypto forum which hosts discussions on mining, decentralized finance, and crypto legalization, said that many Russians continue to transfer money out of Russia using stablecoins or bitcoin and exchange it back for fiat currency in countries such as Georgia or the United Arab Emirates.
Crypto adoption is also progressing in South Africa, as the Prudential Authority of the Reserve Bank of South Africa has sent out guidelines which encourage banks not to cut all ties with cryptocurrency.
Previously, unclear regulations have resulted in some South African banks cutting ties with crypto asset service providers (CASPs), but the recent guidelines suggest that cutting ties could cause greater risk in the long run. This is because it would limit the ability to deal with money laundering and could be a threat to general financial integrity.
I think this is a very promising step in promoting crypto adoption in a nation where 10% of the population already hold cryptocurrency, according to Finder’s report released today.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.