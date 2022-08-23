Institutions flock to metaverse projects

Bitcoin BTC/USD is consolidating around $21,300 whilst digital asset management firm, CoinShares, reported outflows for crypto focused funds for the second week in a row. As trading volume dropped to $1 billion, the second lowest this year, crypto funds saw minor outflows of $9 million. Despite Bitcoin and the general crypto ecosystem seeing crypto fund outflows, Ethereum (ETH) actually saw inflows of $2.9 million. This is a result of rising optimism leading up to Ethereum’s transition to Proof of Stake, which is the biggest talking point within the whole crypto space currently.

Whilst CoinShares shows outflows for crypto funds, Glassnode shows heavy accumulation from address balances that have less than 1 Bitcoin. This shows that there is a juxtaposition between institutional and retail demand for crypto currently, which is conflicting with previous downtrends where balances less than 1 Bitcoin have typically declined. This potentially shows how this downtrend was driven by institutions who have been caught offside, whilst retail have generally been HODLing and accumulating.