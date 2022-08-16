Izotropic Finalizes Engineering and Development Transition to the United States; Establishes Operations in Primary Target Market

VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - August 11, 2022 – Izotropic Corporation ("Izotropic" or the "Company") IZO IZOZF 1R3, a MedTech company commercializing IzoView, an advanced three-dimensional computed tomography (3D CT) breast imaging platform for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancer, is pleased to report the Company has successfully relocated IzoView and associated components and completed the transition of all major medical device engineering and product development operations to California.

Further to the Company's prior announcement, the move to relocate commercial development of IzoView to Sacramento, CA was made to help accelerate testing and optimization of the device as the Company prepares for its upcoming clinical study and submission for market authorization in the U.S.

The technical team, led by Executive Vice President of Product Engineering Dr. Younes Achkire, has been testing and calibrating all transferred components of IzoView onsite while actively pursuing measures to simplify and streamline the design.

"The decision to transition IzoView R&D and supply chain efforts to California now creates an environment for frequent, in-person access to key medical, technical, and manufacturing partners while better managing supply chain dynamics and operational oversight," said Dr. John McGraw, CEO. "Additional benefits include mitigation of cross-border travel and critical component delivery risks and the opportunity for greater interaction with our industry peers at US-based hospitals and clinics."

About Izotropic Corporation

Izotropic Corporation is the only publicly traded company commercializing a dedicated breast CT imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers. To expedite patient and provider access to IzoView, Izotropic's initial clinical study intends to demonstrate superior performance of diagnostic breast CT imaging over diagnostic mammography procedures. In follow-on clinical studies, Izotropic intends to validate platform applications, including breast screening in radiology, treatment planning and monitoring in surgical oncology, and breast reconstruction and implant monitoring in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

