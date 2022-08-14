Blackhawk Growth Sets AGM Date and Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - August 9th, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (the "Company") BLR; BLR; BLRZF; (Frankfurt:0JJ) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors have set a date for the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The AGM will be held September 30th, 2022. Further information regarding the matters to be considered at the AGM will be included in a management information circular being prepared by the Company and which will be distributed to shareholders prior to the AGM.

Operations Update

MindBio Therapeutics

MindBio is making progress with unblinding and collation of data from Phase 1 Microdosing Clinical Trials that were completed in April 2022. A formal presentation of Phase 1 clinical trial results is planned for November in the US via a press conference then a keynote presentation at a major industry event.

The data analysis is extensive and includes a machine learning process to identify trends and connections across thousands of psychometric and biological data sets. A speech recognition algorithm is also being used to analyse the qualitative data from 2 hour post treatment interviews in both the treatment and placebo groups. The information gained from these analytical processes forms the foundation for MindBio's microdosing predictive treatment model and intellectual property development for the purposes of commercializing a medical treatment using proprietary technology and psychedelic microdosing.

Preparations for Phase 2 clinical trials are progressing well and management is encouraged by the early data seen from phase 1 results that is informative and positive news for continuation trials. A new digital app has been created for use by participants in Phase 2 clinical trials. The digital app is an important part of the treatment protocol and has a user friendly interface to monitor mood, adherence, safety measures and to collect psychometric data and record the experience of patients. Clinical trial participants will also use wearables to collect biometric data during their treatment cycle. The digital app is currently being enhanced with capability to deliver a clinically proven psychological treatment intervention to be used in conjunction with medicinal microdosing. The digital app will feed psychometric and biometric data back to clinicians in real time in future clinical trials.

Management is committed to moving forward with the proposed spin out of MindBio with preparations for the spin out continuing.

Terp Wholesale

Terp continues to show growth. The Company has activated its delivery and is developing new and exciting products that are driving sales. Blackhawk's management team is currently reviewing and confirming their 2021 revenue numbers and will publish them once the review is complete.

Sac Pharma Partners Inc.

Sac Pharma continues to grow top quality dried flower cannabis for the California market. Sac Pharma's genetic library is also growing. It is currently operating at capacity and expansion plans are in development. Management will provide revenue figures when they become available.

Noble Hemp

Blackhawk has suspended operations for this initiative. Profitability as well as lack of staff are the main drivers for this decision. The Company will maintain the intellectual property and branding with the potential to explore relaunch at some point in the future.

Leictmind/Trip Pharma

Dr. Krista Leict has resigned from her position citing personal and professional changes. Management of Blackhawk has suspended all operations of this initiative.

Stable Foods

Stable Foods continues to prepare its products for large scale commercial sales. Formulation, equipment changes and calibration have been in progress to ensure the highest quality product will be manufactured and sold by Stable Foods. In addition, to accommodate the expected demand. Stable foods is currently moving into a new state of the art 32,000 square foot food-grade facility. It will continue to share the space with Specialty D Baking and will utilize its own as well as Specialty D's distribution channels to get products to market.

Spaced Food

Tru Extracts Calgary is in the final stages in preparation for retail sales of Spaced Food. They have redeveloped the product, added sku's and are now preparing the retail displays, media and merchandising. News updates will come in tandem from the Company and Tru Extracts parent company Gaia Grow Corp. GAIA.

About Blackhawk Growth

Blackhawk is an investment holding company looking to create substantial value for its shareholders through the acquisition and development of high growth companies. It has focused its investments in the health, cannabis and cannabidiol industries in both Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of companies includes TERP Wholesale, Sac Pharma, LeichtMind Clinics, Noble Hemp, Spaced Food, NuWave Foods, MindBio Therapeutics, Digital Mind Technology as well as an equity position in Gaia Grow Corp. GAIA .

The Company diligently posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs4f2tt3yAvOGhNLjgNOy-A

Please join the conversation on our Blackhawk group supporter's telegram group at https://t.me/Blackhawkgrowthcorp and visit us online at https://www.blackhawkgrowth.com.

For further information please contact:

Frederick Pels, Chief Executive Officer

(403)-991-7737

fred@blackhawkgrowth.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Corporation within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The Corporation provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Corporation 's public filings under the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.