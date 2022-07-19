G2 Energy Names James Tague as President of G2 Energy Holdings US, Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - July 14, 2022 - G2 Energy Corp. (CSE:GTOO), (OTC:GTGEF), (FWB:1NZ.F) (the "Company" or "G2") is pleased to announce that James Tague has been appointed as President of its wholly owned subsidiary G2 Energy Holdings US. In this role, Mr. Tague will manage the operational, financial, and business development of G2 Energy's US operations including its recently acquired Masten Unit.

"Jim is the premier leader for our US based operations" said Slawek Smulewicz, G2 Energy's CEO and President. "Jim has worked with us from the beginning and has been instrumental in transitioning G2 Energy into a profitable and growing oil and gas company. He is intimately familiar with our assets and has the engineering and financial acumen to manage our US operations intelligently. In addition, his experience with the oil and gas business development and corporate planning will help G2 Energy continue to grow and create shareholder value as we execute and deliver on our three-year strategic growth plan".

Upon being appointed President of G2 Energy Holdings, Mr. Tague commented "I look forward to joining G2's management and helping G2 achieve its objectives. It is an incredible opportunity. G2 has the leadership, the assets, the funding, and the strategy to create a strong, growing, and successful oil and gas company".

Mr. Tague brings 25 years of oil and gas experience to G2 Energy. Prior to joining the G2 management team, Mr. Tague served as a Principal Consultant for the Performance Analytics Group, LLC – a boutique consulting firm specializing in oil and gas performance analysis, acquisitions, and portfolio planning. He is the former CFO of Gazelle Transportation, Senior Vice President of Corporate Planning and Development for E&B Natural Resources, Manager of Corporate Planning for Murphy Oil and Senior Planning Analyst and Production Engineer for Chevron. Mr. Tague is also the author of PennWell Publishing's bestselling "Oil & Gas Performance Analysis " and the soon to be released "Oil & Gas Reserves in Non-technical Language". In addition to his industry experience, Mr. Tague flew in the U.S. Navy as a carrier-based E-2C Hawkeye Naval Flight Officer. Mr. Tague has a B.S. in Materials Science and Engineering (with Honors) from the University of Florida, a M.S. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Texas, and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

About G2 Energy Corp.

G2 Energy Corp. is a profitable junior oil and gas producer listed on the CSE exchange. It's primary focus is to acquire and develop additional overlooked, low risk, high return opportunities in the oil and gas sector. G2's strategy is to obtain a portfolio of risk-managed production and development opportunities onshore, U.S.A. In May 2022, G2 acquired the Masten Unit in the Permian Basin, Texas. The Masten Unit is the Company's first producing asset. G2 is targeting top tier projects with operating netbacks and infrastructure facilities which will fast track overall oil and gas production growth.

