 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Local Bottom Or Hopeless Relief Rally?
Marcus Sotiriou , Benzinga Contributor  
July 18, 2022 12:26pm   Comments
Share:
Local Bottom Or Hopeless Relief Rally?

Despite last week’s news regarding the latest inflation data, the crypto market has seen a relief rally since. Headline CPI in the U.S. for June was 9.1% year-over-year, which was well above the median forecast of 8.8% and the highest since 1981. The result of this is another blow to economic and social well-being, as the Federal Reserve are forced to be more aggressive. However, Bitcoin has risen by over 10% since the news and Ethereum has climbed by almost 40%. When the market starts reacting positively to negative news, this is a signal that a local bottom could be in for now, as fear may have caused the news to be priced in.

After the catastrophic events that have unfolded in the crypto market over the past few weeks, stringent regulation could arrive soon. The collapse of CeFi lenders could be the reason that regulators have been looking for to implement draconian controls over cryptocurrency.

In a recent interview, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said, “More broadly, the public right now would benefit from investor protection around these various service providers … the exchanges, the lending platforms, and the broker-dealers. So, we at the SEC, are working in each of those three fields — exchanges, lending, and the broker-dealers — and talking to industry participants about how to come into compliance or modify some of that compliance. “

The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority’s chief executive, Nikhil Rathi, outlined the FCA’s regulatory goals Wednesday at Peterson Institute for International Economics. Rathi said, “The U.S. and U.K. will deepen ties on crypto-asset regulation and market developments — including in relation to stablecoins and the exploration of central bank digital currencies.” So far, however, little is being done to support the growth of the crypto ecosystem from US and UK regulators, as their delay is pushing crypto related business away from their economies.

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: contributorsCryptocurrency Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com